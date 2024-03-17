7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Vectors
Problem 7.48b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
One boat pulls a barge with a force of 100 newtons. Another boat pulls the barge at an angle of 45° to the first force, with a force of 200 newtons. Find the resultant force acting on the barge, to the nearest unit, and the angle between the resultant and the first boat, to the nearest tenth.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos