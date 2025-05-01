Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈15, -8〉
〈-4, 4√3〉
Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
<IMAGE>
a + (b + c)
<IMAGE>
c + d
Vector v has the given direction angle and magnitude. Find the horizontal and vertical components.
θ = 50°, |v| = 26
θ = 27° 30' |v| = 15.4
For each pair of vectors u and v with angle θ between them, sketch the resultant.
|u| = 12, |v| = 20, θ = 27°
|u| = 20, |v| = 30, θ = 30°
Use the parallelogram rule to find the magnitude of the resultant force for the two forces shown in each figure. Round answers to the nearest tenth.
<IMAGE>
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>