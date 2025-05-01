Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v. v = 3i - 4j
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>
Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
<IMAGE>