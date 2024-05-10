9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Plot the point & find another set of coordinates, , for this point, where:
(A) ,
(B) ,
(C) .
Plot the point , then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
Plot the point , then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (−3, 5π/4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, π)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–12, test for symmetry with respect to a. the polar axis. b. the line θ=π2. c. the pole. r = 4 + 3 cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (−3, −3π/4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (2, 45°)
Textbook Question
Convert x² + (y + 8)² = 64 to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 90°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–14, graph each polar equation. r = 1 + sin θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (3, 4π/3)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − sin θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−1, π)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + 2 cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–20, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. (−2, − π/2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. Then find another representation of this point in which a. r>0, 2π < θ < 4π. b. r<0, 0. < θ < 2π. c. r>0, −2π. < θ < 0. (5, π/6)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 + 2 cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 − 3 sin θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. Then find another representation of this point in which a. r>0, 2π < θ < 4π. b. r<0, 0. < θ < 2π. c. r>0, −2π. < θ < 0. (4, π/2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (7, 140°) (−7, 320°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 4 sin 3θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (4, 120°) (−4, 300°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (2, − 3π/4) (2, − 7π/4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−2, 7π/6) (−2, −5π/6)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−5, − π/4) (−5, 7π/4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 − 3 sin θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−6, 3π) (6, −π)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (−4, π/2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (7.4, 2.5)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 1 / 1−cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−2, 2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. _ (2,−2√3)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = 2 + 3 sin 2θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. _ (−√3,−1)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (5, 0)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. 3x + y = 7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x = 7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to a. the polar axis. b. the line θ = π/2. c. the pole. r = 5 + 3 cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 12 cos θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 6 cos θ + 4 sin θ
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–80, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then determine the graph's slope and y-intercept. r sin (θ − π/4) = 2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–82, find the rectangular coordinates of each pair of points. Then find the distance, in simplified radical form, between the points. (2, 2π/3) and (4, π/6)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. x⁶ − 1 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. x⁴ + 16i = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–86, solve each equation in the complex number system. Express solutions in polar and rectangular form. _ x³ − (1 + i√3 = 0
Textbook Question
In calculus, it can be shown that e^(iθ) = cos θ + i sin θ. In Exercises 87–90, use this result to plot each complex number. e^(πi/4)
