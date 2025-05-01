Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ
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In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ