Convert each equation to its polar form.
Convert each equation to its rectangular form.
Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + (y + 3)² = 9
x² + y² = 16
y² = 6x
x² = 6y