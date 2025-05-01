Problem 31
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -√-x
Problem 33a
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (5, -3)
Problem 33b
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis (5, -3)
Problem 33c
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (5, -3)
Problem 35a
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (a) x-axis (-4, -2)
Problem 35b
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis. (-4, -2)
Problem 35c
Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (c) origin. (-4, -2)
Problem 49
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = -x³ + 2x
Problem 51
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = 0.5x⁴ - 2x² + 6
Problem 53
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9
Problem 55
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. 1 ƒ(x) = x + —— x⁵
Problem 57
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1
Problem 61
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
Problem 65
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. g(x) = |x| - 1
Problem 67
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³
Problem 69
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. h(x) = 2x² - 1
Problem 71
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = 2(x - 2)² - 4
Problem 73
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = √x + 2
Problem 75
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. ƒ(x) = √-x
Problem 77
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. _ ƒ(x) = 2√x + 1
Problem 79
Graph each function. See Examples 6 – 8. g(x) = ½ x³ - 4
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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