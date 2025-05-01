Problem 25
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (0, 5)
Problem 27
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (4.5, 7)
Problem 29
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4. y = ½ x - 2
Problem 31
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
2x + 3y = 5
Problem 33
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x²
Problem 35
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = √(x - 3)
Problem 37
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = |x - 2|
Problem 39
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4.
y = x³
Problem 41
Concept Check Answer each question. If a vertical line is drawn through the point (4, 3), at what point will it intersect the x-axis?
Problem 47
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. (x - 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. D.
Problem 49
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. (x + 3)² + (y - 2)² = 25 C. 50. D.
Problem 50
Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. (x + 3)² + (y + 2)² = 25 D.
Problem 51
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (0, 0), radius 6
Problem 53
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (2, 0), radius 6
Problem 55
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (0, 4), radius 4
Problem 57
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (-2, 5), radius 4
Problem 59
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (5, -4), radius 7
Problem 61
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (√2, √2), radius √2
Problem 63
Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.
Problem 11
Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. {(5, 1), (3, 2), (4, 9), (7, 8)}
Problem 17
Determine whether each relation defines a function. See Example 1. x y 3 -4 7 -4 10 -4
Problem 23
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4. x y 0 0 -1 1 -2 2
Problem 25
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Problem 27
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Problem 29
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Problem 31
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = x²
Problem 33
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x = y⁶
Problem 35
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = 2x - 5
Problem 39
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y = √(4x + 1)
Problem 41
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. 2 y = ——— x - 3
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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