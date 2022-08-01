Titrations Calculations 2

Yeah. In this video we take a look at a backed immigration. Now in a back to trey shin. We have two compounds reacting with one another. And at the end we're gonna have an excess remaining of one of the re agents with that access. We then reacted with a second compound. This can help us determine the concentration of the initial an elite or can help us to figure out volume of the second compound being used. The variety of questions from a back to trey shin can be endless depending on how you write it. So, in this first example, we'll take a look at a typical type of backed iteration question. So here it says 0.4317 g sample of calcium carbonate is added to a flash that also contained 12.50 mls of 1.530 Moeller hydro Tomic acid. Now here we have our balanced equation for hydrochloric acid. It says additional water is then added to create a 250 ml of solution. A next 20 mls a liquid solution of a is taken and tight traded with 200.980 molar sodium hydroxide were asked at the end how many milliliters of sodium hydroxide were used. All right. So in this question, we need to figure out what our mls of sodium hydroxide are. And what we need to realize here is that we have potassium carbonate reacting with hydra bronek acid. Mhm. And we're gonna say here if we were the first step we're gonna do is just set up a regular store geometric example. We're gonna say here that we have .4317g of calcium carbonate. We're gonna stay here for every one mole of calcium carbonate. How many grams of calcium carbonate do we have in that? Well we say that calcium we have one calcium one carbon three oxygen's Based on the periodic table. Their masses are 40.078g, 12.0107 g And 15.9994 g. Multiply across add up the totals gives us 100.087 g of calcium carbonate. Mhm. At this point we're now going to see what this Tokyo metric relationship is between calcium carbonate and hydroponic acid. So here we're gonna say according to my balanced equation for every one mole of calcium carbonate, there are two moles of hydrochloric acid. Yeah, all we're doing at this point is just figuring out stoking stoking metric li how many moles of hydrochloric acid would be needed to completely react with this amount of calcium carbonate. That's all we're doing. So for that many grams of calcium carbonate, we need exactly 0.0.86 to seven moles of hydroponic acid. What we have to do now is we have to figure out from this volume in this polarity. How many moles of H. B. R do we actually have present. So we're gonna change our mls in two leaders. Remember your polarity as moles over leaders. Mhm. So that comes out to .019125 moles of hydra bronek acid present. So you can clearly see that the amount of HBR needed is smaller than the amount of HP are that we have present. So that really ask us now how much of the HBR was was left unused. So we have this initial amount of hydro bronek acid minus what we need. So this is how much hydroponic acid we have left from the first equation. So this is how much how many moles of H. B. R we have left And we're told that water is added to this moles of H B. R left until we have a volume of 250 mls. So that's saying that we have .01048 moles of HBR and it's connected to .250 L. All I did here is I converted mls into leaders. Next they say that we take 20 ml of that amount. Okay, so all I'm doing is I'm taking 20 mls of that hBR So what does that mean? So 28 miles when I change it to leaders is .020 L. That portion is just telling me to multiply those two together to figure out how many moles of H. B. R. I took out from just that 20 ml a liquid portion. And remember we're trying to figure out how many mls of N A. O. H. We have, we have the polarity of N. A. O. H. So what we're gonna do here is we're gonna say according to this second equation for every one mole of N. A. O. H. I have one mole of H. B. R. So for every one mole of H. P. R. We have one mole of N. A. O. H. Then all I have to do at this point is I'm gonna use the polarity now, that's right here Which is .0980 moles of N. A. O. H. For everyone leader. And for every one leader we have 1000 middle leaders. So at the end that gives me 8.5698 MLS. And here we're going to do 36 fix because this number here has three sick fix compared to the others which have four. So this is 8.57 mls of N. A. O. H. Would have been needed in order to completely neutralize any excess HBR left. So this is a little bit different from more customers seeing with iteration questions remember in a back titrate in question. Um We utilize two different equations will have some excess of an analyst left. So we'll have to use a second compound in order to neutralize the remainder of that an elite doing that can help us to determine the polarity of the second compound, its volume, even its molar mass. In this example we use that excess HBR and and compared it to the n a o. H in order to figure out the volume of the n a o h that was present.

