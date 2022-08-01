Volumetric Titration

So let's take a look at the example given below here, it says that iron three can be oxidized by an acidic potassium di chrome eight solution according to the net ionic equation below. Were asked how many micro leaders of a 80.250 moller iron to chloride solution are needed to completely react with a 9.12 g of a compound containing 41.5% potassium di chrome eight. Alright, remember with any type of word problem. Even so geometric ones we always start out with, What exactly are they asking me to find? We're being asked to find micro leaders micro leaders of my iron to chloride solution. Next we write down all the given information that we have. So from the information that we can see we have 0.250 moller iron to chloride. What is that really saying? Remember polarity is moles over liters. So that's really saying that we have 0.250 moles of iron to chloride over one leader we have 9.12g of a compound and it's saying that of that 9.2 g of that compound, 41.5 weight percent of it is potassium di chrome eight. That would mean that this weight percent. Here is really saying that we have 41.5 g of potassium di chrome eight for every 100 g of the compound itself. Now remember what we're being asked to find can always be located in some way within the given information here. We want micro leaders of our iron three chloride solution and we need to realize that we have leaders of my iron to chloride solution there. So we know that we need to end with that polarity in some way. Right now we're gonna start out with a 9.12 g because that's just one unit by itself, easier to manipulate. We're gonna bring down The 9.12 g of my compound. We want this compound to cancel out. Always important to write three units so you can see which way to head. The only other place that has compound involved is right here. So we know we're gonna use next, the weight percent, bring down the 100 g of the compound and then we have 41.5 g of potassium bromate on top. Next. Since we have a balanced equation, we're gonna have to form a stoke geometric relationship with potassium diet Crow mate. And connected in some way to iron to chloride. To be able to establish the stoke geometric relationship we're gonna have to convert right now are potassium diet Crow mate from grams to moles. So we have one mole of potassium di chrome eight on top and then we have the grams of potassium di chrome eight on the bottom. potassium di chrome eight itself has involved to potassium to chromium seven oxygen's. Remember analytical chemistry is chemistry of precision. So you have to get the full value of their atomic mass is found on your periodic table. Okay, so no rounding to the very end. So here, according to our periodic table, potassium weighs 39.983 g chromium is 51.9961 g, oxygen is 15.9994 g. Multiply those things together. Okay, and then you're just gonna add up all three of these masses together. When we do that, we get to 94.184. So g cancel out. And now we have moles of potassium di chrome eight, which is great. But we run into another issue right now. What we have is moles of potassium micro mate. But if we look at our balanced equation, potassium chromium is found nowhere. But we have though is we have chrome eight involved. So what we're gonna do next is we're gonna convert the moles of my potassium die chrome eight for every one mole of potassium di chrome eight, we have exactly one. We have exactly one di chrome eight. So we have one mole of di chrome it within that formula. So right now we have our molds of di chromite which we wanted. And the reason we need to do this is because next we're going to say we need to establish a relationship um that allows us to get to information on iron to chloride. Mhm. If we take a look here, iron to chloride is made up of iron too. It's made up of iron too. And chloride ions realize here that iron to chloride has in it, this particular ion which is a good thing because it has that ion in it. We can establish a stoke geometric relationship between F E two plus and die chrome eight. We can say according to my balanced equation for every one mole of micro mate we have six moles of iron too because I have the mold of iron to Now I can next make the jump to moles of iron to chloride. So we're gonna say here for every one mole of the entire iron to chloride compound I have in it. Exactly one mole of iron too. Okay, so this problem is pretty long. So make sure you're following along every step of the way on how we're canceling out units to isolate what we want at the end. Now that I have moles of iron tube, I can use the polarity From earlier. So we put the moles of iron to Clyde on the bottom. So .250 moles of iron to chloride on the bottom And then one leader on top. So we're gonna continue down here. We have leaders here on the top. Right, so we want to get rid of them. So we put leaders on the bottom and micro leaders on top. Remember metric prefix conversions for everyone? Micro it's 10 to the negative six. So at the end we're gonna have our micro leaders of our solution based on the numbers that we see. This has three sig figs in it. 36 figs in it and 36 figs in it. So we want to answer at the end to have three sig figs as well. Okay, so that's gonna be 3.09 times 10 to the five micro leaders as my final answer. So just remember that when it comes to stoke geometric calculations or tight rations, we have to follow a psychometric chart at times in order to isolate the desired units that we want at the end. So make sure you remember the ins and outs of the stoking metric chart and how best to use it to use the same approach is we've done earlier in terms of dimensional analysis solving, write down what they're asking you to find. And then on the other side write down all the given information. What you're being asked to find can always be located somewhere within the given information. You just have to look closely enough

Hide transcripts