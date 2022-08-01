Volumetric Titration

tight rations are an important topic that we're going to discuss when it comes to historical metric reactions. But we'll talk about it consistently throughout many of the chapters, as we delve deeper and deeper into analytical chemistry here, we're gonna say that connected to the idea of tight rations. We have other terms that you should recall here. We're gonna say that when we're dealing with gravimetric analysis, this is just basically helping us to determine the amount of product that we can isolate within a chemical reaction. And we're gonna say the calculations that we use to determine that isolated amount is termed stoic geometry. Now, with stock geometry, we have to employ the use of the story geometric chart. Remember with the story geometric chart will be given a balanced chemical reaction and from the balanced chemical reaction will be given amounts for either some elements and compounds. And asked to find the unknown quantity of some other element or compound within that balanced equation. Now, with the psychometric chart, we have are given information which typically is given to us in some units of mass or substance. So they may give us given amounts in grams, um possibly moles. Remember when we're going from grams to moles, we use the molecular weight of the compound itself. Um they may give us the initial amount in atoms ions, molecules or formula units. In this case to go to moles. We'd use avocados number Which is 6.02, 2 times 10 to the 23. Remember when we use the term atoms atoms is for basically neutral single element. So if we're talking about oxygen adam, we're just talking about oh we use the term for ions. When we have a single element with the charge, then the term molecules is used for Kovalev compounds, which is just non metals connected together. And formula units is used for ionic compounds where we have a positive ion connected to a negative ion. Now using the Stark geometric chart will be given information. I'm usually one of these values and it's our job to go to the unknown amount of our other compound or element within the balanced equation. Now when we're looking for the unknown, they may ask us to find the unknown in moles, Adams, ions, molecules, formula units, or grams itself. And remember as we're going from an area where we know stuff because it's given to us to an area where we know nothing at all. We have to make basically a leap from one side to the other side. That's why we call this the jump as we go from the side where we are giving information to the side where we have our unknown. And remember when we make this jump, we have to do a multiple comparison. That's why a balanced equation is needed with geometry. Because when we do this multiple comparison, we have to use the coefficients within the balanced equation. Knowing this basic set up for the story geometric chart will be essential for any type of titrate in Stark geometric calculations that we're gonna employ. Now that we've looked at that chart, come back, click on the following video and take a look at how I answer the following example, question that's left on the bottom by using the geometric chart and what we remember dealing with story.

