Titrations Calculations

here. It says a 6.2034 g sample of copper O. H. We don't know how many hydroxide we have was mixed with 25 ml of 2.250 molar hydrochloric acid and diluted to a final 250 ml of solution. We're told that a 50 ml of this solution was taken and I traded with 16.25 mls of 0.1250 moller potassium hydroxide. Were asked what is the value of N. All right. So in this question, we don't know what our end values are here and here and here, based on what we've learned thus far dealing with backed it rations. We'll have to utilize some of the techniques we've seen previously. In order to answer this particular and unique question, what we're gonna do first is realize that they're giving me the amount of base that was used to neutralize the excess hydro biotic acid that we had. So we're gonna use this volume and polarity of K. O. H. In order to figure out how much H. I had left as excess. So we're gonna take the 16.25 mls and change that into leaders. And then you're gonna multiply it by the polarity to figure out the moles of K. O. H. And remember based on the second equation for every one mole of K. O. H. There's one mole of h I. So it's a 1 to 1 relationship. So this here represents the moles of hydrostatic hydrostatic acid that we had left is access. Next, what I'm going to do here is I'm going to determine how much hydrochloric acid I had in the very beginning. So change those mls into leaders And then multiply it by the Polarity, which is just simply moles over L. So that gives me .05625 moles of hydro biotic acid that we had originally. Now realize here, at this point, we can subtract those two numbers and that'll tell me how much hydro acetic acid must have reacted. So take the two totals that we have here, Subtract them from one another. That's gonna give me .054219 moles of hydro biotic acid left. So I'm gonna bring this down now realize we have these moles of hydrochloric acid, they were diluted to 250 mls of solution And we took 50 mls of it. Now with a dilution equation, remember we used to say M one V one equals M two V two. In this case we're not gonna worry about polarity but we're gonna focus on the moles. So you can think of it like this. We have these moles here. They are diluted to 250 mls. So if we change that to leaders, that's 2500.250 liters. We don't know what our second set of moles will be. But we do know that we took 50 mls, Which comes out to .050 L. So divide both sides by .050 L. Okay, and that'll tell me how many moles of hydrochloric acid are involved. Mhm. So that'll give me .271095 moles of hydro ionic acid. After the dilution have been taken into account. Now at this point, remember we're trying to figure out what end represents. So since we know the moles of hydrogen ionic acid, I'm gonna say here, according to my balanced equation for every n moles of H I I'm gonna have one mole of C. U. O H. N. Okay. And remember, that's the coefficient here, it's n. This is gonna be important to help us figure out what the answer will be. Now we're gonna say at this point, that formula mass equals your molar mass. Okay. Of this compound times the number of moles of that compound. And we're gonna do is we're gonna start plugging in the information that we know. The formula mass is just the amount of that substance that were given. Were told that we have 6.2034g of it. So we're gonna plug that in Here. We know the molar mass of copper involved. Copper on our periodic table, weighs 63.546 g. We know that we have oxygen and hydrogen. I just don't know how many of each I have. So we're gonna say that we know we have the mass of oxygen and hydrogen which comes out to 17.0073g when you add them together. I just don't know what that number is getting multiplied by. So I keep the end around times now the moles of the compound come from this portion right here because the moles will cancel out. And what I'll have left is moles of the compound divided by N. So the moles of my compound is .271095, divided by N. With this I can try to solve for end now. So we're gonna take this portion here and distribute it into here and distribute it into here. So when I do that I'm gonna get 6.2034g equals so when I distribute at 63.546 times .271095 divided by N. Plus. Now these two are multiplying each other. So that's 17.0073 n. times .271095 divided by N. Okay, now I'm gonna bring the math over here. So 6.2034 equals when I multiply these two together. That gives me 17.227 divided by N. When I multiply these together, that's gonna give me 0.461059. N. Still divided by N. At this point the ends cancel out. So we have 6.2034 equals 17.227 divided by n plus .461059. So we're almost there. Just gotta subtract this out from both sides and we'll be able to isolate my end variable. So at this point it gives me 5.74234 equals 17.227 divided by N. When we isolate N. N equals 17.227 divided by 5.74234. And at the end that equals three. So that means that the number that's missing here would be three. So that's copper three hydroxide. We have three moles of H I three moles. Um we have three here and three there. So that's the value of my end. So this question is a bit different from what we saw in the previous backed iteration question. But remember, like I said before, there's numerous possibilities that exist when dealing with Bhakti tradition questions. We've seen how to calculate volume, the molar mass and in this case the coefficient involved in our given equations. So from the information that we're able to to use were able to figure out what the coefficient and what the subscript would be for each one of the compounds in the first equation. Now that you've seen all of those try to attempt to do the practice question that's left here on the bottom um utilize what you've learned thus far, whether it be titrate asians or back tight rations to see if you can isolate the correct answer to the practice problem left on the bottom page. If you get stuck, don't worry, just come back. Take a look at how I approach that same exact question. So good luck, guys.

