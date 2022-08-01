Titrations Calculations 1

so continue with our discussion of volumetric penetrations. We have example to hear it states the density of 2.20 molar solution of methanol is 0.976 g per mole leader here it asks us what is the morality of the solution? The molar mass of methanol is given as 31.34 g per mole. Now remember that morality is lower case m Now morality equals our moles of solute divided by kilograms of solvent. Now this is gonna require a bit of work on our part in order to isolate moles of solute and the kg of solvent from the information given we see that we have 2.20 molar of solution. Now remember polarity itself equals moles of solute over leaders of solution. So there's 2.20 moller is equivalent to 2.20 moles I saw you which would be methanol Divided by one L of solution. Also were given the density of our solution. So the density of our solution which is D is .976g of solution per one middle liter of solution. The molar mass is given information as well but we can calculate that on our own. So you don't even need to consider that given information. At this point. Now without even doing any math, we can see that we can isolate the moles of solute because for polarity we have the moles of our salute which is methanol. So we already have that part figured out. Now the hard part comes from identifying your kilograms of solvent in order to do that, realize that we have the volume of our solution which is one leader And we have the density of our solution. We're gonna take those one liters of solution and say that they are equivalent to 1000 ml of solution. Then I'm gonna bring in the density So one ml of solution here on the bottom. And then we have .976 g of solution on top. When we multiply those together, that's going to give me 976 g of solution. Now remember a solution is comprised of two parts. It's made up of a solute and a solvent together. That means if I can isolate out the saw you. But what I have left is grams of solvent. Remember our salute is methanol. We have the moles of methanol from the very beginning. I'm gonna convert those into grams and subtract them for the from the grams of solution. And what will be left will be our grams of solvent. So take the 2.20 moles of methanol. Use the molar mass given to us. So it's one mole of methanol For every 31.034 g of methanol. When we do that, that's gonna give me a mass of 68 .2748 g of methanol. Okay, let me take myself out of the image for 1/2. So that's our massive salute. Subtracting from the 976 will give us our grants of solvent. So when we do that, we're gonna get 907.7252 g of solvent. Now that we have those grams of solvent just changed them into kg. So we have 907.725g of solvent. And we're gonna stay here for every one kg. There's 1000 g. That's 10000.9077 to 5 kg of my solvent. Take that and plug it up here. So when we divide those two numbers are gonna get 2.42 molo as our answer. So that will represent the morality of our solution. So remember we can isolate morality of a solution if we have the density of the solution and the polarity of the solution, use those approaches. You'll be able to answer any questions similar to this one.

