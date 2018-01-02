Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Classical Stoichiometric Methods involve the use of both volumetric methods (titrations) and gravimetric methods.
A 1.000 g sample of Na2CO3 (MW: 105.99 g/mol) is dissolved in enough water to make 200.0 mL of solution. A 25.00 mL aliquot required 32.18 mL of HCl to completely neutralize it. What is the molar concentration of HCl?
Na2CO3 (aq) + 2 HCl (aq) → 2 KCl (aq) + H2O(l) + CO2 (g)