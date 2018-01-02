Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Analytical Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Analytical Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Chemical Measurements

Volumetric Titrations

Classical Stoichiometric Methods involve the use of both volumetric methods (titrations) and gravimetric methods.

Titrations

1

example

Volumetric Titration

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Volumetric Titration

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Titrations Calculations

3

example

Titrations Calculations 1

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

Titrations Calculations 1

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

example

Titrations Calculations 2

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

example

Titrations Calculations 2

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7

example

Titrations Calculations

clock
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

A 1.000 g sample of Na2CO3 (MW: 105.99 g/mol) is dissolved in enough water to make 200.0 mL of solution. A 25.00 mL aliquot required 32.18 mL of HCl to completely neutralize it. What is the molar concentration of HCl? 

Na2CO3 (aq)  + 2 HCl (aq)  →  2 KCl (aq)  +  H2O(l)  +  CO2  (g)

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.