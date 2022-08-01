Titrations Calculations 1

we continue our discussion of tight rations with the following example question here, it says magnesium reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction below. Were asked how many grams of 5.310% by weight of acquis magnesium are required to provide a 25% access to react with 75 mls of 750.550 molar hydrochloric acid. So in this question, what they're asking us to find is the grams of my acquis magnesium solution. So we're looking for grams of solution from the information provided we need to isolate that variable. So if we take a look here, we're gonna say That they're giving us 5.310%. So what does that really mean? That means that we have 5.310 g of magnesium for every 100 g of solution. We're told here that we have 75 mls of 750.550 molar hydrochloric acid. Remember the word of means multiply. So, we need to realize here that if I can change my mls into leaders and then multiply it by the polarity, I'll get the moles of hydrochloric acid. So that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna change mls into the leaders. Remember one leader is 1000 mL. That polarity. There really means 10000.550 moles Of hydrochloric acid over one liter of solution. And now that we have the moles of hcl realize here That's gonna give me .004125 moles of hydrochloric acid. This number here represents 100 Amount of hydrochloric acid. But in the question itself, it's saying that we need to do a 25% excess. So that means that we're gonna take these moles and we're gonna multiply them by 25% access. So that's 100% plus 25%. Which is 125%. Again, we can't use percentages within our calculations. So we'll have to divide this by 100. So that's 1.25. When I multiply these moles by 1.25, that gives me a new set of moles as .005156 moles of Hcl. So this represents my 25% excess. Alright, so now all we have to do is find a way to get two g of solution. And we're gonna realize that to get to their here's our grams of solution. I'm gonna need to cancel out these grams of magnesium. So at this point we're gonna use store geometry to get two g of magnesium so they can cancel out with these grams of magnesium. So at the end we're left with grams of solution. Alright, So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna try to get rid of moles of hydrochloric acid. I need to find moles of magnesium here, we're gonna do a multiple comparison and say for every one mole of magnesium, I have two moles of hydrochloric acid. So moles cancel out Next, we're gonna use the periodic table and say according to my periodic table for every one mole of magnesium, the weight is 24.3050 g of magnesium. Now, finally, because I have grams of magnesium, I can now bring in this weight percent down. So 5.310g of magnesium on the bottom, 100 g of solution on top. So that equals 1.18006 g of solution. And here we have four significant figures in this value to significant um significant figures. Three significant figures. And we have here Three significant figures. So at the end of this, our answer is gonna have two significant figures which comes out to 1.2 g of solution so that that represents the grams of our solution. Realize that this is just a typical type of tie Trish in question. Similar to what we saw on the previous page. When we dealt with the example, just remember to first write down what you are being asked to find. Then write all the given information. What you're asked to find can always be located in some way within the given information.

