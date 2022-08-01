Titrations Calculations 2

a 9.2476 g sample of M O H two was mixed with 15 ml of 1.530 moller hydro biotic acid and diluted to a final 125 ml of solution, he were told that a 12 ml alec wad of this diluted solution was taken and hydrated with 18.23 mls of 0.695 Mueller and a O. H. Were asked what is the identity of the metal representing? Em All right, so this again is a continuation of our discussion of backed it rations. In this case, we need to determine what the identity of R. M. Variable is. Which means that we need to determine its molecular mass or its molar mass. And to be able to do that, we need to realize here that molecular weight or molar mass equals grams per mole. And what we're gonna have to do here is determine what the molar mass of the entire Moh- two compound is. And from that subtract out the amount of oxygen and hydrogen and the remaining amount will be the mass of that unknown metal. At the moment we know that the mass of this unknown compound is this So we have the grams figure it out. All we have to do is determine how many moles of this compound did we have originally from all the information given. So let's break down and dissect the portions that they're giving us to get that last piece that we need. So they tell us that at the end of this process we have an excess of our hydro ionic acid remaining and that access that we had required this Ml and this polarity of N. A. O. H. In order to neutralize it. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna change those Mls into leaders and then I'm gonna multiply it by the polarity. Remember polarity really means moles over leaders. Yeah. And we're gonna say here that the relationship between sodium hydroxide and the acid itself is a 1-1 relationship offering one mole of N. A. O. H. I have one mole of H. I. This will tell me how much H I had left as excess after it reacted with this particular base here. So at this point I know at the end that I had this many moles of hydro ionic acid left next. What I'm gonna do is I'm gonna determine how many moles of hydro biotic acid I had from the very beginning in the very beginning I had this volume and this polarity of hydro biotic acid. So change those Mls into leaders. So at 1.530 moles of hydrochloric acid per one liter. Yeah So that means we had .02295 moles of hydro biotic acid. Originally by subtracting those two. That'll tell me how many moles of hydro biotic acid reacted and with that information I can figure out how many moles of this I had. So I'm gonna take those two moles that I had and subtract them from one another. So the moles I had originally minus the moles that I had left as excess. And this is how many moles reacted. Mhm. Because of that. Now I can do uh basically uh comparison between the two, We're gonna say here that we have .021683 moles of H. I. And according to my equation, for every two moles of H. I, we had one mole of this unknown compound. So here we have .010842 moles Of M. O. H. two. But remember, it's not as simple as this because we do have a dilution occurring where we're diluting it 225 ml of this h. I solution and we're taking a look watts of it. So those play a role in determining the true number of moles of M. OH two. So, if I want to find the true number of moles of M. O H two within the 125 ml solution. This is what I do. I'm gonna take those moles that I just found. We're gonna say that we had 12 ml, a lot of my acid and I've already converted the moles of acid into moles of base. So now I can just combine those moles of base with the 12 mls of Allah Remember the dilution at the end was 125 MLS, which is .125 L. Doing this allows me to find the true moles that I have of this unknown compound. So there goes my moles of that base. Remember molecular mass or molar masses grams per mole. So take those and plug them here on the bottom. So here we'll have the molar mass or molecular weight of the compound as being 81.88-1 g per mole. With this information, I'll be able to find the identity of my metal. M realize that we already know that it contains oxygen and hydrogen in the formula. There are two oxygen's and two hydrogen within this formula. So take their atomic masses from the periodic table. The both um the combined weight of the two oxygen's and the two hydrogen comes out to 34.147 g per mole. Um yeah grams per mole. So take those 34 and change of g per mole and subtracted from the total molecular mass that we found. When we do that, we'll get 47.867 g per mole. And all we have to do at this point is look at the periodic table and see which metal has a close enough mass to that number. If we look, we'll see that the closest element is titanium. So M represents titanium. So the compound is titanium to hydroxide. So we continue with our discussion of backed it rations. And with this information, in this case, we're able to determine the molar mass of a particular element based on the information given, remember determining the amount of excess of your compound at the end is essential for determining the amount of it that has reacted by knowing that we can work backwards in order to figure out the in this case molar mass of the base used in the first equation.

