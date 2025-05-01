Last season, a farmer harvested of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 27m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 42m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 41m
- 4. Graphing2h 30m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials1h 27m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations2h 25m
- 9. Roots and Radicals1h 21m
- 10. Quadratic Equations2h 23m
There is a winter coat I’ve been eyeing that costs . If it is bought in cash, I would receive a discount. How much would I pay for that winter coat if I buy it in cash now?
A reservoir's water level decreased by over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at million liters, how much water was there initially?
A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
Ivy wants to buy a dress that originally costs \$120. The store is having a sale and offers \$35 off the original price. What is the sale price of the dress?
A pair of running shoes costs . The store is offering a discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
The bookstore buys a set of novels for \$120 and sells it for \$150. What percent did they mark up?