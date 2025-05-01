Beginning Algebra
8+18i8+18i8+18i
54−20i54-20i54−20i
54−40i54-40i54−40i
−42+148i-42+148i−42+148i
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(4i)−3\left(4i\right)^{-3}
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\left(3+8i\right)^2
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\left(5-i\right)\left(12\right)
(13i)(17i)\left(13i\right)\left(17i\right)
(7+3i)(7−3i)\left(7+3i\right)\left(7-3i\right)
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i