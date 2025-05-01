Combine like terms: Real parts: \$54 + 20 = 74$ Imaginary parts: \$45i - 24i = 21i$ So, \((9 - 4i)(6 + 5i) = 74 + 21i\). Next, multiply this result by \$2i\(: \)2i \times (74 + 21i) = 2i \times 74 + 2i \times 21i = 148i + 42i^2\(. Again, replace \)i^2\( with \)-1$ to simplify further.