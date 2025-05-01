Beginning Algebra
60+12i60+12i60+12i
5−12i5-12i5−12i
60i−1260i-1260i−12
Master Multiplying Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the power of ii.
i1003i^{1003}
i85i^{85}
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\left(3+8i\right)^2
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\left(9-4i\right)\left(6+5i\right)
Multiply the following and simplify.
(13i)(17i)\left(13i\right)\left(17i\right)
(7+3i)(7−3i)\left(7+3i\right)\left(7-3i\right)
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
−7−i-7-i