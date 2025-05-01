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Multiple Choice
Add the following and simplify the sum if possible.
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the common denominator in the given expression: both fractions have the denominator \(x^2 - x - 6\).
Factor the quadratic denominator \(x^2 - x - 6\) into two binomials: \(x^2 - x - 6 = (x - 3)(x + 2)\).
Rewrite each fraction with the factored denominator: \(\frac{x^2 - 4}{(x - 3)(x + 2)} + \frac{x + 2}{(x - 3)(x + 2)}\).
Factor the numerator \(x^2 - 4\) as a difference of squares: \(x^2 - 4 = (x - 2)(x + 2)\), so the first fraction becomes \(\frac{(x - 2)(x + 2)}{(x - 3)(x + 2)}\).
Since both fractions have the same denominator, combine the numerators over the common denominator: \(\frac{(x - 2)(x + 2) + (x + 2)}{(x - 3)(x + 2)}\). Then factor and simplify the numerator if possible.
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