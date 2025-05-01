Beginning Algebra
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Master Graphing Using the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
y=12x2−5xy=\(\frac\)12x^2-5x
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
y=−3x2y=-3x^2
y=2x2+5y=2x^2+5
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
y=x2−2x−3y=x^2-2x-3
y=−3x2+10x−3y=-3x^2+10x-3
y=4x2−8x+5y=4x^2-8x+5