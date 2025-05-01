Start with the given equation: \$1.5\left(z - 2\right) + 0.6 = 0.3z + 9$.
Distribute the \$1.5\( across the parentheses on the left side: \)1.5 \times z\( and \)1.5 \times (-2)\(, which gives \)1.5z - 3$.
Rewrite the equation after distribution: \$1.5z - 3 + 0.6 = 0.3z + 9$.
Combine like terms on the left side: \(-3 + 0.6\) to simplify to \(-2.4\), so the equation becomes \$1.5z - 2.4 = 0.3z + 9$.
Next, get all terms involving \(z\) on one side and constants on the other by subtracting \$0.3z\( from both sides and adding \)2.4\( to both sides, resulting in an equation with \)z$ isolated on one side.
Watch next
Master Strategy for Solving Linear Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford