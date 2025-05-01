How many solutions does each of the following equations have?
A
One solution
B
Infinite solutions
C
No solution
step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given equation: \(\frac{1}{2}(x + 4) - \frac{1}{3} = \frac{1}{6}x - 2\).
Distribute \(\frac{1}{2}\) to both terms inside the parentheses: \(\frac{1}{2} \times x\) and \(\frac{1}{2} \times 4\), which gives \(\frac{1}{2}x + 2\).
Rewrite the equation with the distributed terms: \(\frac{1}{2}x + 2 - \frac{1}{3} = \frac{1}{6}x - 2\).
Combine the constants on the left side: \$2 - \frac{1}{3}$, by finding a common denominator and subtracting.
Next, get all the \(x\) terms on one side and constants on the other by subtracting \(\frac{1}{6}x\) from both sides and subtracting the combined constant from both sides. Then simplify to see if you get a true statement, a contradiction, or an identity, which will tell you if there is one solution, no solution, or infinite solutions.
