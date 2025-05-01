Start by expanding both sides of the equation \$12\left(x-4\right) = 4\left(3x+12\right)$ using the distributive property.
On the left side, multiply 12 by each term inside the parentheses: \$12 \times x\( and \)12 \times (-4)$.
On the right side, multiply 4 by each term inside the parentheses: \$4 \times 3x\( and \)4 \times 12$.
After expanding, simplify both sides by combining like terms if necessary.
Next, move all terms involving \(x\) to one side of the equation and constant terms to the other side to see if the equation has no solution (contradiction), all solutions (identity), or some solutions (conditional).
