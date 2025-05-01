Solve the given linear equation. Check your solution.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by applying the distributive property to both terms on the left side of the equation: distribute 4 over \( (x + 1) \) and -3 over \( (x - 2) \). This gives you \( 4 \times x + 4 \times 1 - 3 \times x + 3 \times 2 \).
Simplify the expression on the left side by performing the multiplications: \( 4x + 4 - 3x + 6 \).
Combine like terms on the left side: combine \( 4x \) and \( -3x \), and combine the constants \( 4 \) and \( 6 \), resulting in \( (4x - 3x) + (4 + 6) \).
Rewrite the equation with the simplified left side and the right side unchanged: \( \text{simplified left side} = 2x + 5 \).
To isolate \( x \), subtract \( 2x \) from both sides and subtract the constant term on the left side from both sides, then solve for \( x \) by dividing both sides by the coefficient of \( x \).
