Identify the given equation: \(\frac{-5}{x+4} - 3 = \frac{x-1}{x+4}\).
Notice that the denominators on both fractions are the same, \(x+4\), so we should consider the domain restriction: \(x \neq -4\) because division by zero is undefined.
To eliminate the fractions, multiply every term in the equation by the common denominator \(x+4\) to clear the denominators: \( (x+4) \times \left( \frac{-5}{x+4} - 3 \right) = (x+4) \times \frac{x-1}{x+4} \).
Distribute \(x+4\) across each term: \(-5 - 3(x+4) = x - 1\).
Simplify the left side by distributing \(-3\) and then solve the resulting linear equation for \(x\).
