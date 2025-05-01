Is the following a rational expression or equation?
A
Expression
B
Equation
C
Both A and B
D
None of the above
1
Identify the components of the given mathematical statement: it shows two fractions set equal to each other, written as \(\frac{3m}{m^2 - 9} = \frac{11}{2x + 13}\).
Recall the definitions: a rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are polynomials, while a rational equation is an equation that sets two rational expressions equal to each other.
Notice that the given statement has an equal sign '=', which means it is setting two rational expressions equal to each other.
Since it involves an equality between two rational expressions, this makes the entire statement a rational equation, not just a rational expression.
Therefore, the correct classification of the given statement is a rational equation.
