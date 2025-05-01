Start with the given equation: \(\frac{2x+4}{x-1} = 5\).
To eliminate the fraction, multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \((x-1)\) to get rid of the fraction: \((x-1) \times \frac{2x+4}{x-1} = 5 \times (x-1)\).
Simplify both sides: the left side becomes \$2x + 4\(, and the right side becomes \)5(x - 1)\(, so the equation is now \)2x + 4 = 5(x - 1)$.
Distribute the 5 on the right side: \$2x + 4 = 5x - 5$.
Next, get all terms involving \(x\) on one side and constants on the other side by subtracting \$2x\( from both sides and adding 5 to both sides: \)4 + 5 = 5x - 2x\(, which simplifies to \)9 = 3x\(. Then solve for \)x$ by dividing both sides by 3.
