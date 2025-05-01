Is the following a rational expression or equation?
A
Expression
B
Equation
C
Both A and B are correct
D
None of the above
1
Identify the given mathematical object: \(\frac{17x+1}{21x-2}\) is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are algebraic expressions.
Recall the definitions: A rational expression is a fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, and an equation is a statement that two expressions are equal, usually containing an '=' sign.
Check if there is an '=' sign in the given problem. Since there is no '=' sign, it is not an equation.
Since the given object is a fraction of polynomials without an equality, it fits the definition of a rational expression.
Therefore, the correct classification is that the given object is a rational expression.
