Beginning Algebra
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x−1x-1
−8∣x+1∣-8\(\left\)|x+1\(\right\)|
−∣x+1∣-\(\left\)|x+1\(\right\)|−∣x+1∣
∣x+1∣\(\left\)|x+1\(\right\)|∣x+1∣
Master Finding Higher Roots: Odd Roots with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following.
4(−x)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(-x\right)^4}\)
4x4y8^4\(\sqrt{x^4y^8}\)
4(2−a)4^4\(\sqrt{\left(2-a\right)^4}\)
7(−x−1)7^7\(\sqrt{\left(-x-1\right)^7}\)
Evaluate the radical.
(−5)2\(\sqrt{\left(-5\right)^2}\)
Evaluate the following square root.
144\(\sqrt{144}\)
−121-\(\sqrt{121}\)
Determine if the given square root evaluates to a real number.
−4-\(\sqrt\)4