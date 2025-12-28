Table of contents
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 27m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities2h 26m
- 3. Solving Word Problems1h 23m
- 4. Graphing2h 30m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials1h 27m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations2h 25m
- 9. Roots and Radicals1h 21m
- 10. Quadratic Equations2h 23m
6. Exponents and Polynomials
Intro to the Power Rules
The Power Rule for Exponents
Jennifer Canizales
Video duration:3m
Play a video: