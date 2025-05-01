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Multiple Choice
Rewrite the expression with NO negative exponents.
A
53
B
531
C
351
D
5−3
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression given: \(\frac{1}{5^{-3}}\). The goal is to rewrite this expression without any negative exponents.
Recall the rule for negative exponents: \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\), and equivalently, \(\frac{1}{a^{-n}} = a^n\). This means that a negative exponent in the denominator can be moved to the numerator with a positive exponent.
Apply this rule to the expression \(\frac{1}{5^{-3}}\). Since the denominator has a negative exponent, rewrite it as \$5^3$ in the numerator.
Rewrite the expression as \$5^3$ because \(\frac{1}{5^{-3}} = 5^3\).
Now the expression has no negative exponents, and the rewriting is complete.
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