Start by carefully examining the given rational expression: \(\frac{x^2 - 4x}{x^2 - 2x - 8x}\). Notice that the denominator has like terms that can be combined.
Combine the like terms in the denominator: \(-2x - 8x\) becomes \(-10x\), so the expression simplifies to \(\frac{x^2 - 4x}{x^2 - 10x}\).
Next, factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from both the numerator and the denominator. In the numerator, \(x^2 - 4x\), the GCF is \(x\), so factor it as \(x(x - 4)\). In the denominator, \(x^2 - 10x\), the GCF is also \(x\), so factor it as \(x(x - 10)\).
Rewrite the expression using the factored forms: \(\frac{x(x - 4)}{x(x - 10)}\).
Since \(x\) is a common factor in both numerator and denominator (and assuming \(x \neq 0\)), cancel out \(x\) to simplify the expression to \(\frac{x - 4}{x - 10}\).
