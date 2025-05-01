Beginning Algebra
Intro To Rational Expressions
Simplify the rational expressions below:
x2−9x2−3x\frac{x^2-9}{x^2-3x}
x2−4xx2−2x−8x\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-2x-8x}
x2+5x+6x2+7x+10\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2+7x+10}
For which of the following values of xx is the rational expression undefined?
5x\frac{5}{x}
x+1x2−9\frac{x+1}{x^2-9}
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−1x=-1
12x+3\frac{12}{x+3}
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=2x=2
x2−4x2−x−6\frac{x^2-4}{x^2-x-6}
Evaluate the rational expression below at x=−2x=-2
3xx2+x−6\frac{3x}{x^2+x-6}