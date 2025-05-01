Start with the given rational expression: \(\frac{x^2 - 9}{x^2 - 3x}\).
Factor both the numerator and the denominator. Recognize that \(x^2 - 9\) is a difference of squares, so it factors as \((x - 3)(x + 3)\). For the denominator, factor out the common factor \(x\), giving \(x(x - 3)\).
Rewrite the expression using the factored forms: \(\frac{(x - 3)(x + 3)}{x(x - 3)}\).
Identify and cancel the common factor \((x - 3)\) from numerator and denominator, keeping in mind that \(x \neq 3\) to avoid division by zero.
After cancellation, the simplified expression is \(\frac{x + 3}{x}\).
