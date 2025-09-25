Algebraic expressions are mathematical phrases that combine numbers and variables using operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. A variable is a letter that represents an unknown or changeable value, commonly denoted by letters like x, y, or z. Unlike variables, coefficients are fixed numbers that multiply the variables, and constants are numbers that stand alone without any attached variables. For example, in the expression \$2x + 5\(, the number 2 is the coefficient of the variable \)x\(, and 5 is the constant.

Understanding the difference between variables, coefficients, and constants is crucial because while variables can change their values, coefficients and constants remain fixed. This distinction helps in evaluating algebraic expressions, which means substituting the variables with specific numerical values and then performing the arithmetic operations.

To evaluate an algebraic expression, replace each variable with the given value and simplify using the order of operations. For instance, evaluating \)2x + 5\( when \)x = 4\( involves substituting 4 for \)x\(, resulting in \)2 \times 4 + 5\(. Calculating this gives \)8 + 5 = 13\(.

When expressions contain multiple variables, such as \)\frac{1}{2}a + 4b\(, you substitute each variable with its corresponding value. For example, if \)a = 10\( and \)b = -6\(, the expression becomes \)\frac{1}{2} \times 10 + 4 \times (-6)\(, which simplifies to \)5 - 24 = -19\(.

Exponents in algebraic expressions indicate repeated multiplication of a base number. For example, evaluating \)-8y^3\( when \)y = 2\( requires calculating \)2^3 = 2 \times 2 \times 2 = 8\(, then multiplying by \)-8\( to get \)-8 \times 8 = -64$.

Mastering algebraic expressions involves recognizing variables, coefficients, and constants, and confidently evaluating expressions by substituting values and applying arithmetic operations correctly. This foundational skill is essential for progressing in algebra and solving more complex mathematical problems.