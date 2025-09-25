Algebraic expressions consist of numbers and variables combined through operations such as addition and subtraction. The individual parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs are called terms. For example, in the expression 2x + 5, the terms are 2x and 5.

Like terms are terms that contain the exact same variables raised to the same exponents. The order of variables does not affect whether terms are like terms because multiplication is commutative. For instance, 4x² and 7x² are like terms since both have the variable x raised to the power of 2. Similarly, 2ab and 8ba are like terms because they contain the same variables a and b, each raised to the first power. Another example is 5x²yz and -10x²yz, where all variables and their exponents match exactly.

It is important to note that coefficients—the numerical factors in terms—do not determine whether terms are like terms. Terms are like terms solely based on their variables and exponents.

On the other hand, unlike terms differ either in their variables or in the exponents of those variables. For example, 4x² and 7x³ are not like terms because the exponents of x differ. Terms like 2a and 2ba are unlike because they contain different variables. Also, 5x²yz and -10xy²z are unlike terms since the exponents of x and y differ between the two.

Combining like terms is a fundamental skill in algebra. This process involves adding or subtracting the coefficients of like terms while keeping the variable part unchanged. For example, combining 4x² + 7x² results in 11x² because the coefficients 4 and 7 are added. Similarly, 2ab + 8ba can be combined as 10ab after recognizing the terms as like terms and rearranging variables if needed.

It is crucial to remember that unlike terms cannot be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients. For example, 5x²yz - 10xy²z cannot be simplified further because the terms are not like terms due to differing exponents.

Understanding how to identify terms, recognize like terms, and combine them correctly is essential for simplifying algebraic expressions and solving equations efficiently.