When solving linear equations, it is essential to maintain balance by performing the same operation on both sides of the equation. This principle ensures that the equality remains true throughout the process. Beyond addition and subtraction, multiplication and division properties of equality are powerful tools used to isolate variables and solve equations effectively.

The multiplication property of equality states that if two expressions are equal, multiplying both sides by the same nonzero number preserves the equality. Formally, if \(a = b\), then \(a \times c = b \times c\). This property is particularly useful when an equation involves division, as multiplication can cancel out the division. For example, in the equation \(\frac{x}{2} = 9\), multiplying both sides by 2 eliminates the denominator, yielding \(x = 9 \times 2 = 18\). This step isolates the variable \(x\) and solves the equation.

Similarly, the division property of equality states that if \(a = b\), then dividing both sides by the same nonzero number \(c\) maintains equality: \(\frac{a}{c} = \frac{b}{c}\). This property is especially helpful when the variable is multiplied by a coefficient. For instance, in \$20 = 5x\(, dividing both sides by 5 cancels the multiplication, resulting in \)x = \frac{20}{5} = 4\(. This isolates \)x\( and provides the solution.

When solving more complex linear equations, it is important to first use addition or subtraction to isolate the variable term before applying multiplication or division to solve for the variable itself. For example, consider the equation \)3a - 4 = 11\(. To isolate the term with the variable, add 4 to both sides to get \)3a = 15\(. Then, divide both sides by 3 to solve for \)a\(: \)a = \frac{15}{3} = 5\(.

Checking solutions by substituting the found value back into the original equation confirms their correctness. For \)a = 5\(, substituting into \)3a - 4 = 11\( gives \)3 \times 5 - 4 = 15 - 4 = 11$, which is true, verifying the solution.

Mastering these properties of equality—addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division—enables efficient solving of linear equations by systematically isolating variables while maintaining equation balance. Understanding and applying these inverse operations are fundamental skills in algebra that support solving increasingly complex problems.