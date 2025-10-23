In solving systems of equations using the elimination method, the key is to manipulate the coefficients of the variables so that one variable can be eliminated through addition or subtraction. This process can be broken down into several scenarios based on the relationships between the coefficients of the variables.

First, if the coefficients of either variable (x or y) are equal but have opposite signs, no additional steps are needed. For example, in the equations 7x + 13y = 12 and -7x + 2y = 18, the x coefficients cancel out directly, allowing you to proceed with solving for y.

In cases where the coefficients of a variable are equal and have the same sign, you must multiply one of the equations by -1 to create opposite signs. For instance, with the equations 5x + 7y = 17 and 6x + 7y = 12, multiplying the first equation by -1 results in -5x - 7y = -17. This adjustment allows for the y coefficients to cancel when the equations are added together.

Another scenario arises when the coefficients of a variable are factors of each other. For example, in the equations 12x - 5y = 24 and 3x - 2y = 6, the coefficients 12 and 3 are factors. To eliminate x, multiply the second equation by 4, resulting in 12x - 8y = 24. This allows for the x terms to cancel out, simplifying the equation to solve for y.

If none of these scenarios apply, a reliable method is to multiply each equation by the coefficient of the other equation's variable. For example, with the equations 6x + 2y = 10 and -4x + 3y = 15, you can multiply the first equation by 4 and the second by 6. This results in 24x + 8y = 40 and -24x + 18y = 90, allowing the x terms to cancel and enabling you to solve for y.

In summary, understanding the relationships between coefficients is crucial in the elimination method. By identifying the appropriate scenario, you can systematically eliminate variables and simplify the equations to find solutions efficiently.