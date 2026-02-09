Graphing a system of linear inequalities involves combining the concepts of graphing individual inequalities and identifying their overlapping solution regions. Unlike systems of linear equations, which can be solved algebraically, systems of inequalities are typically solved by graphing each inequality and shading the appropriate regions to find where all conditions are simultaneously satisfied.

To graph a system of inequalities, start by treating each inequality as an equation by replacing the inequality symbol with an equal sign. This allows you to graph the boundary line. For example, the inequality \(y \leq -x + 4\) can be graphed by first plotting the line \(y = -x + 4\). This line has a slope of \(-1\) and a y-intercept at \((0, 4)\). Since the inequality includes "less than or equal to," the boundary line is solid, indicating points on the line satisfy the inequality. If the inequality were strictly less than or greater than, the boundary line would be dashed to show that points on the line are not included in the solution.

Next, determine which side of the boundary line to shade. This is done by selecting a test point not on the line, commonly the origin \((0, 0)\) if it is not on the boundary. Substitute the test point into the inequality. For \(y \leq -x + 4\), substituting \((0, 0)\) gives \$0 \leq 0 + 4\(, which is true. Therefore, shade the side of the line that contains the test point. This shaded region represents all points satisfying the inequality.

Repeat this process for each inequality in the system. For instance, for \)y > 2x + 1\(, graph the boundary line \)y = 2x + 1\( with a dashed line because the inequality is strict (greater than). Using the test point \)(0, 0)\(, substitute to check: \)0 > 2(0) + 1\( simplifies to \)0 > 1$, which is false. Since the test point does not satisfy the inequality, shade the opposite side of the line.

After graphing and shading each inequality, the solution to the system is the region where all shaded areas overlap. This overlapping region contains all points that satisfy every inequality simultaneously. If no such overlapping region exists, the system has no solution.

This method emphasizes understanding slope-intercept form, interpreting inequality symbols to determine line styles (solid or dashed), and using test points to identify correct shading. Mastery of these steps enables accurate graphing of systems of inequalities and identification of their solution sets.