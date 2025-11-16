Factoring polynomials is a fundamental skill in algebra that involves breaking down expressions into simpler components. One of the most essential techniques is factoring out the greatest common factor (GCF), which is the largest factor shared by all terms in a polynomial. To find the GCF, start by determining the prime factorization of each term. For example, consider the terms 9𝑡² and 54𝑡. The prime factors of 9𝑡² are 3 × 3 × 𝑡 × 𝑡, and for 54𝑡, they are 3 × 3 × 3 × 2 × 𝑡. The common factors are two 3s and one 𝑡, so the GCF is 9𝑡.

Once the GCF is identified, rewrite each term as a product involving the GCF. This process is like reverse distribution. For instance, 9𝑡² can be expressed as 9𝑡 × 𝑡, and 54𝑡 as 9𝑡 × 6. Factoring out the GCF then gives 9𝑡(𝑡 − 6). To verify, distribute 9𝑡 back through the parentheses to ensure the original polynomial is recovered.

Applying this method to a more complex polynomial such as 6𝑥 + 12𝑥³ − 24𝑥⁴ involves first finding the GCF by prime factorization. The factors of 6𝑥 are 2 × 3 × 𝑥; for 12𝑥³, they are 2 × 2 × 3 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥; and for 24𝑥⁴, they are 2 × 2 × 2 × 3 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥. The common factors across all terms are 2, 3, and one 𝑥, so the GCF is 6𝑥.

Next, express each term as a product with 6𝑥: 6𝑥 = 6𝑥 × 1, 12𝑥³ = 6𝑥 × 2𝑥², and 24𝑥⁴ = 6𝑥 × 4𝑥³. Factoring out 6𝑥 yields 6𝑥(1 + 2𝑥² − 4𝑥³). This factored form simplifies the polynomial and makes further operations easier. Always confirm your factorization by redistributing the GCF to retrieve the original expression.

Recognizing when a GCF exists is straightforward if all terms share common numerical factors or variables. Factoring out the GCF is often the first step in simplifying polynomials before applying more advanced factoring techniques. Mastery of this method enhances problem-solving efficiency and deepens understanding of polynomial structures.