In mathematics, understanding the relationship between exponents and square roots is crucial. When we square a number, such as 4, we find that \(4^2 = 16\). Conversely, if we are given the result, like 16, and asked to find the original number that, when multiplied by itself, yields 16, we utilize square roots. The square root operation is essentially the inverse of squaring a number.

For example, to determine the square roots of 9, we seek a number that, when squared, equals 9. Testing various integers, we find that both 3 and -3 satisfy this condition since \(3^2 = 9\) and \((-3)^2 = 9\). Thus, 9 has two square roots: 3 (the principal root) and -3. This principle holds true for all positive real numbers, which will always have two square roots.

The notation for square roots is represented by the radical symbol (√). When you see √9, it refers specifically to the positive root, which is 3. To denote the negative root, we write -√9, indicating -3. It is important to note that writing ±√9 is incorrect in this context, as it implies both roots simultaneously, which can lead to confusion in mathematical expressions.

To illustrate further, consider evaluating √36. We need to find a number that, when squared, equals 36. Testing integers, we find that \(6^2 = 36\), so √36 equals 6. Since the radical is presented without a negative sign, we only consider the positive root. Conversely, if we see -√36, this indicates the negative root, which is -6.

Now, when dealing with negative numbers inside a radical, such as √(-36), we encounter a different scenario. No real number squared will yield a negative result, meaning that the square root of a negative number is not defined within the realm of real numbers. Instead, it is classified as an imaginary number. This distinction is essential: a negative outside the radical (e.g., -√9) is valid, while a negative inside (e.g., √(-9)) indicates an imaginary result.

In summary, understanding square roots involves recognizing that they are the inverse of squaring a number, identifying both positive and negative roots, and knowing how to properly use notation to avoid confusion. Additionally, recognizing the implications of negative numbers within radicals is crucial for accurate mathematical interpretation.