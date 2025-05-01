Multiple Choice
ABC transporters are a part of a superfamily of transporters that have two nucleotide binding domains that bind __________, which is necessary for primary active transport.
What side of a membrane has a higher concentration of the toxin Limbricide after ABC transporter activity?
Which of the following statements is TRUE for BOTH P-type ATPases and ABC transporters?