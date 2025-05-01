Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about protein kinase A (PKA) is false?
What could be the result of a mutation in the R subunits of cAMP-dependent protein kinase A (PKA) that inhibits formation of the R2C2 protein complex?
The image below is a schematic representation of PKA activation from epinephrine binding. Based on the provided numbers in the diagram, how many subunits of catalytically active PKA will there be?