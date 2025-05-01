Multiple Choice
Cholera toxin increases the cellular cAMP levels by:
Pertussis toxin is produced by Bordetella pertussis, the bacterium that causes whooping cough. Pertussis toxin catalyzes the addition of ADP-ribose to Gi which 'locks' it in the GDP-bound state. If the uninhibited, toxin free GPCR pathway normally results in decreased glycogen synthesis, then what would be the effect of pertussis toxin?
Caffeine is a molecule that binds to ______________ receptors, inhibiting their response.
Caffeine is a(n) __________ of adenosine that blocks its receptors from activation.