Multiple Choice
The binding of lipophilic messengers, such as steroid hormones, to their receptors triggers which of the following cellular responses?
6
views
A sample of cells has a total receptor concentration of 10 mM and a free ligand concentration of 15 mM. If 25% of the receptors are occupied with ligand under these conditions, calculate the receptor-ligand dissociation constant (Kd).
Which hormone from the plot below shows the highest binding affinity for the receptor?
Which of the following statements regarding signal transduction pathways in cells is FALSE?
Why is the activation of a protein kinase an important step in signal transduction?