Multiple Choice
Which of the following are secondary messengers produced in the PSP pathway?
When epinephrine binds to a(n) ________________ receptor, _______ is activated, causing an increase in the cellular concentration of ________________.
In cells, epinephrine binding to the α-adrenergic receptor activates G αq. All of the following happen EXCEPT:
All G proteins are activated by GDP/GTP exchange (binding to GTP), but lose their activity when they hydrolyze GTP to GDP. However, different G proteins can have different roles. Which of the following is INCORRECT?
The reaction catalyzed by Phospholipase C can use all of the following EXCEPT: