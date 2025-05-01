Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes does diacylglycerol recruit to the membrane and activate when bound?
Which of the following statements about calmodulin is TRUE?
Protein Kinase C (PKC) is activated when bound by:
What is the effector enzyme in the phosphoinositide signal transduction system?
All of the following are functions served by phosphatidylinositol bisphosphate EXCEPT: