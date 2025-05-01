Multiple Choice
What is the common name of the disaccharide molecule that contains glucose and fructose?
5
views
Which of the following contains galactose as one of the sugar subunits?
Which disaccharide forms a 1,1-glycosidic linkage?
What is the identity of the disaccharide below?
The structure of a disaccharide is shown below. Which statement applies?
Name each monosaccharide unit & the glycosidic linkage in the following disaccharide (gentiobiulose).
Given the following information, draw a Haworth projection for the disaccharide gentibiose:
1. Gentibiose is a dimer of glucopyranoses.
2. The glycosidic linkage is β(1 → 6).
3. The anomeric carbon not involved in the glycosidic linkage is in the α configuration.