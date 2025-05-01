Multiple Choice
How are disaccharides formed from monosaccharides?
The molecular formula of glucose is C6H12O6. What is the molecular formula for an oligosaccharide made by linking 10 glucose molecules together by dehydration synthesis? (Hint: Consider how many glycosidic bonds form).
What is the name for the glycosidic linkage in the following glycoside?
Determine the name of the glycosidic bond of the following disaccharide.
Which two molecules below do NOT contain a 1,4 glycosidic linkage?
Label & name every glycosidic bond in the branched oligosaccharide below: